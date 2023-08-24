Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Magna International (MGA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Magna International (NYSE: MGA) in the last few weeks:

8/24/2023 – Magna International is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/11/2023 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

8/8/2023 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/8/2023 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $64.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $60.00.

7/6/2023 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE MGA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.23. 943,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,670. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

