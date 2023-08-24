Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lincoln National (LNC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC):

8/17/2023 – Lincoln National is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Lincoln National was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Lincoln National is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2023 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $27.00.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.66. 598,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,229.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 23,573 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 129,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 739,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

