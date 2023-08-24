Raymond James Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $170.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.32.

Snowflake stock opened at $155.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.35 and its 200 day moving average is $159.64. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,791 shares of company stock valued at $112,514,182 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $840,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

