Ramsay Health Care Limited Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:RMYHY)

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

OTCMKTS RMYHY remained flat at $8.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Ramsay Health Care

(Get Free Report)

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

