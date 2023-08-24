QUASA (QUA) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $1,392.08 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0013705 USD and is up 37.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,683.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

