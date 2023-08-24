Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 87.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $252.04 and $8.14 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014798 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,390.20 or 1.00059862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002471 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000024 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

