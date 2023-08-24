Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,578 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $229,583.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,329.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS opened at $147.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.43. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.65.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

