QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,672,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.90. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

