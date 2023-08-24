Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.16

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and traded as low as $13.29. Prada shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 27,205 shares trading hands.
Prada Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.
About Prada
Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prada
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.