Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.16

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and traded as low as $13.29. Prada shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 27,205 shares trading hands.

Prada Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

