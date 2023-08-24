Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Insider Sells $714,415.14 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $714,415.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, David Mh Matthews sold 4,429 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $392,187.95.

Power Integrations Trading Up 2.0 %

POWI traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,409. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,388,000 after acquiring an additional 299,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,876,000 after acquiring an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.