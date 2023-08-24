Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.24

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.24 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 9.60 ($0.12). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 9.43 ($0.12), with a volume of 9,895 shares.

Plant Health Care Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.79 million, a P/E ratio of -480.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.06.

About Plant Health Care

(Get Free Report)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane, citrus, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.