Planning Directions Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $136.71. 222,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,355. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day moving average is $145.13. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

