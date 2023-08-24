Planning Directions Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 37,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.62. 769,075 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

