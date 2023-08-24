Planning Directions Inc. Sells 1,149 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up about 0.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Planning Directions Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,510 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $101.98. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

