Planning Directions Inc. Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in PepsiCo by 72.1% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,111,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 722,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,586,000 after buying an additional 106,715 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,651. The company has a market cap of $244.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

