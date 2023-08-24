Planning Directions Inc. Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,936. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

