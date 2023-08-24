Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PESXQ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 464,700 shares.
Pioneer Energy Services Stock Up 5.6 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Energy Services
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.