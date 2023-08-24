Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Lowered to $111.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PM. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

PM opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,390,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,655,000 after purchasing an additional 496,017 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

