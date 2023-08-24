Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 8,841,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,257,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $203.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

