Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells $240,300.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hurst sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Hurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Andrew Hurst sold 1,510 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $24,326.10.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $17.06.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 84.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 151.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 320.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

