PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lifted by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.2% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

