Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $134.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Get Paychex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Paychex Stock Up 1.8 %

PAYX stock opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. Paychex has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $135.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average of $113.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.