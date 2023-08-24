Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives $950.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $950.00.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Get Our Latest Report on PGPHF
Partners Group Price Performance
About Partners Group
Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Partners Group
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.