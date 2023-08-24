Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives $950.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $950.00.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,023.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,024.23 and its 200 day moving average is $966.04. Partners Group has a 1-year low of $753.75 and a 1-year high of $1,154.95.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

