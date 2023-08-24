Parity Group (LON:PTY) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Free Report) were up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Approximately 150,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 46,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Parity Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.35 million, a PE ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Parity Group

(Get Free Report)

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies. The company also provides people solutions, such as permanent and contract recruitment in the fields of IT and business change, digital transformation, data and analytics, and infrastructure and software engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.