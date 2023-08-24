Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.60. 525,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.16 and its 200-day moving average is $204.66. The stock has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

