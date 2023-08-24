Paralel Advisors LLC Purchases 94 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $488.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,675. The business’s 50 day moving average is $488.49 and its 200-day moving average is $487.21. The company has a market cap of $452.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Securities lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

