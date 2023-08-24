Paralel Advisors LLC Has $935,000 Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CWK traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. 578,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,602. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $195,824,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $195,824,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

