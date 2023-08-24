Paralel Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $83,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 473,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 376,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Shares of ARW traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,363. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $147.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

