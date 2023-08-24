Paralel Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $83.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,994,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,552. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $138.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

