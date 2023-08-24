Paralel Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,942,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,810,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 638,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,457 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $16.13 on Thursday, hitting $126.09. 6,534,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,833. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.06 and a 12 month high of $170.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

