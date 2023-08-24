Paralel Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 526,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $450,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 155,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,698. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

