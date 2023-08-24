Paralel Advisors LLC Buys 476 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NSP stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 72,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,220. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $93.88 and a one year high of $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a return on equity of 180.77% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

