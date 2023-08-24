Paralel Advisors LLC Buys 266 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CDW by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CDW by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of CDW traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.08. The company had a trading volume of 134,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,931. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.76 and its 200-day moving average is $186.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

