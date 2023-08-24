Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.92.

NYSE OC opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.95. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,296 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

