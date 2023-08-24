Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from Ottawa Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OTTW remained flat at $11.00 during trading on Thursday. Ottawa Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.
Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter.
Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.
