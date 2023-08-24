O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $36,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $5.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $941.22. 134,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,318. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $680.00 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $941.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $899.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,632 shares of company stock valued at $21,206,671 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

