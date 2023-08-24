Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $61.54 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $61.54 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

