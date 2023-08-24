Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.00

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37.92 ($0.48), with a volume of 11459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.48).

Orchard Funding Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.90 million, a PE ratio of 462.50 and a beta of 0.13.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

