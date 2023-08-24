Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Trading Down 5%

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.46. 5,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.
Orbital Tracking Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.89.
About Orbital Tracking
Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.
