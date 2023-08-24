Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Purchases $50,278.80 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) Director R Carter Pate bought 1,465 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $50,278.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,763.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.41. Option Care Health had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Option Care Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Option Care Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,315,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

