Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Ooma updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.59-$0.63 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.

Ooma Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Ooma has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $355.21 million, a PE ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Ooma

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $71,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 102.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 23,929.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ooma by 99.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

