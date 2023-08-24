Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Ooma updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.59-$0.63 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.

Ooma Stock Up 3.2 %

Ooma stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. Ooma has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $355.21 million, a PE ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OOMA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 160,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ooma by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ooma by 6.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ooma by 98.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Ooma by 93.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth about $1,320,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Stories

