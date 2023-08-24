ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO James Blackie Sells 17,283 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 17,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $117,005.91. Following the sale, the executive now owns 357,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,646.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, James Blackie sold 8,711 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $68,207.13.

ON24 Price Performance

ON24 stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 641.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

