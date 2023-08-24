ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CRO James Blackie Sells 17,283 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 17,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $117,005.91. Following the sale, the executive now owns 357,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,646.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 14th, James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00.
- On Thursday, June 1st, James Blackie sold 8,711 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $68,207.13.
ON24 Price Performance
ON24 stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.
Institutional Trading of ON24
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
About ON24
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
