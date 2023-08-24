OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Announces Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

OCCIO opened at $23.11 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

