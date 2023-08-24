OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Announces Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
OCCIO opened at $23.11 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.
About OFS Credit
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 4 Off-Price Retailers that are Worth the Price
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Gaming Stocks to Bet On For Gains in 2024
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 3 Hot Nasdaq Stocks to Ride This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.