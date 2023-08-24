Oarsman Capital Inc. Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.33. 223,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,756. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.04 and a 200 day moving average of $211.27. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

