Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 2,736 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

