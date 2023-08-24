NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock traded up $12.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $483.72. The company had a trading volume of 83,349,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,887,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 248.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

