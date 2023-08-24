Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124,073 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $39,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $433.51. 235,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,478. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $421.73 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.