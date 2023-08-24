Northcoast Research Upgrades Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to “Buy”

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

QSR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

