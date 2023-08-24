Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Nordson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.90-$9.05 EPS.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,513. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.63. Nordson has a 1-year low of $202.57 and a 1-year high of $253.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nordson by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,307,000 after purchasing an additional 60,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $176,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

